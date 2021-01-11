NETGEAR launches flagship WiFi 6E router

NETGEAR unveiled its flagship WiFi 6E router, the Nighthawk RAXE500 Tri-band WiFi router boasting speeds up to 10.8 Gbps.
Technical Specifications:
- New 6GHz Band— with up to 200% more available spectrum than dual-band (5GHz and 2.4GHz) WiFi alone.
- Ultra-Low Latency—Very few devices on new 6GHz band means lower latency for gaming and real-time traffic.
- More High-Bandwidth WiFi Channels— Blazing-fast speed and less interference with 3X more high-bandwidth 160MHz WiFi channels.
- 12-Streams Tri-Band WiFi— Four streams of 6GHz, four streams of 5GHz, and four streams of 2.4GHz equates to more available bandwidth and less congestion for all devices on WiFi.
- WiFi 6E Optimized Powerful Processor— Ideal for Gigabit Internet speeds, a 64-bit 1.8GHz quad-core processor ensures smooth 4K/8K UHD streaming and gaming.
- Multi-Gig Ethernet Port 2.5G— 2.5X the wired speed of a typical Gigabit port, to be used for LAN or Internet connectivity.
- Five (5) Gigabit Ethernet Ports— Connect more wired devices for faster file transfer and uninterrupted connections. Aggregate two Gigabit LAN ports and two Gigabit WAN ports (configurable) concurrently.
- MSRP is US$599.99