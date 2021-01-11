NETGEAR launches flagship WiFi 6E router

NETGEAR unveiled its flagship WiFi 6E router, the Nighthawk RAXE500 Tri-band WiFi router boasting speeds up to 10.8 Gbps.

“Our mission at NETGEAR is to provide products with cutting edge technologies to enable people to work, learn, stream and game more effectively in a connected world,” said David Henry, senior vice president of Connected Home Products for NETGEAR. “We are pleased to be recognized by the Consumer Technology Association for our commitment to this mission with the introduction of the industry’s first all-purpose WiFi 6E router. The Nighthawk RAXE500 Tri-band WiFi Router will capitalize on the available bandwidth afforded by the new 6Ghz channel, delivering an increase in speed and capacity that has never been experienced up until this moment.”

Technical Specifications: