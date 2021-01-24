NEC triples number of connections in distributed-MIMO

NEC demonstrated multiple highly stable simultaneous terminal connections and transmission capacity through distributed-MIMO in the 28 GHz millimeter-wave frequency band.

The company says its demonstration, which was conducted in a real world office environment, achieved approximately 3 times the number of simultaneous connections and transmission

capacity compared to cases without distributed-MIMO in the 28 GHzfrequency band. Moreover, transmission deterioration from obstacles was also reduced.

Earlier this year, Japan began to commercially deploy 5G in the sub 6 frequency band and millimeter-wave frequency band, with the expectation of enhancing network performance to support 10 times more capacity than 4G, as well as higher throughput, lower latency, and multiple connections.

NEC has been a pioneer in digital beamforming technology and has commercialized Massive-MIMO in the sub 6 frequency band. Moreover, NEC has developed digital coordination technology among antenna elements distributed in the millimeter-wave frequency band and conducted verification activities to solve the problems of indoor mobile communications, such as shadowing and diffraction of propagation paths.

