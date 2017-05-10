NEC to build subsea cable in Palau

The National Submarine Cable Utility Belau Submarine Cable Corporation (BSCC) of the Palau Republic (Palau) has awarded a contract to NEC for the construction of the Palau Cable 2 (PC2) optical submarine cable.

The PC2 cable will have a total length of approximately 110km and connect Palau with another high-capacity cable linking southeast Asia to mainland U.S. The new cable serves as an addition to the first optical submarine cable laid by NEC in Palau in 2017.

This project is being implemented under a buyer's credit loan agreement by the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC)

with BSCC. The loan portion from SMBC is insured by Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI). Additional financing is being provided by the United States Government and the Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific (AIFFP).



