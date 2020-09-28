Microsoft Azure clocks revenue growth of 50% YOY

Microsoft reported strong financial performance for the quarter ended 31-December-2020, with overall revenue of $43.1 billion, up 17%; operating income of $17.9 billion, up 29% YOY; net income of $15.5 billion, up 33% YOY; and diluted earnings per share of $2.03, up 34% YOY.

Highlights





Revenue in Productivity and Business Processes was $13.4 billion and increased 13% (up 11% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

Office Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 11% (up 9% in constant currency) driven by Office 365 Commercial revenue growth of 21% (up 20% in constant currency)

Office Consumer products and cloud services revenue increased 7% (up 6% in constant currency) and Microsoft 365 Consumer subscribers increased to 47.5 million

LinkedIn revenue increased 23% (up 22% in constant currency)

Dynamics products and cloud services revenue increased 21% (up 18% in constant currency) driven by Dynamics 365 revenue growth of 39% (up 37% in constant currency)

Revenue in Intelligent Cloud was $14.6 billion and increased 23% (up 22% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

Server products and cloud services revenue increased 26% (up 24% in constant currency) driven by Azure revenue growth of 50% (up 48% in constant currency)

Revenue in More Personal Computing was $15.1 billion and increased 14% (up 13% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

Windows OEM revenue increased 1%

Windows Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 10% (up 8% in constant currency)

Xbox content and services revenue increased 40% (up 38% in constant currency)

Surface revenue increased 3% (up 1% in constant currency)

Search advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs increased 2% (up 1% in constant currency)



