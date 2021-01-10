MaxLinear selected for Wi-Fi 6E test bed

Wi-Fi Alliance has selected the MaxLinear WAV664 as an official Wi-Fi 6E test bed device.

The WAV664 delivers speeds up to 4.8Gbps in the 6GHz band enabling routers and gateways to deliver multi-gigabit Wi-Fi speeds and provide higher-quality user experiences for applications in Ultra HD, 4k and 8k video streaming especially in dense environments. In addition, the WAV664 SoC supports up to 256 clients simultaneously and optimizes transmission on each device for enhanced total network efficiency allowing access points to meet the accelerating demand for high bandwidth and low latency.

Wi-Fi 6E is a new certification from Wi-Fi Alliance for Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 devices that support the new 6GHz spectrum. Wi-Fi 6E certification enables worldwide interoperability of Wi-Fi 6E devices. The 6GHz band adds 1.2GHz of spectrum, a threefold increase in capacity over combined spectrum available in 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. It enables support of up to seven contiguous 160MHz channels for bandwidth-intensive applications. Wi-Fi 6E enables better user experience with reduced latency for gaming, video conferencing and time sensitive applications while improving the aggregate network performance.

“As the unencumbered 6GHz spectrum becomes available, MaxLinear is proud to be an ecosystem enabler of this new Wi-Fi technology,” said Doron Tal, General Manager of Broadband Access at MaxLinear. “As part of the WAV600 series of products, the WAV664 is the next advanced building block that enables the full potential of high data rates and low latency our customers need to extend their solutions into new applications.”