MaxLinear joins the O-RAN ALLIANCE

MaxLinear, a provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, has joined the O-RAN ALLIANCE, a world-wide community of mobile network operators and technology suppliers whose mission is to re-shape the Radio Access Network (RAN) industry towards more intelligent, open, virtualized and fully interoperable mobile networks.





"Allowing broader participation through open architecture is a proven model in the technology sector,” said Brendan Walsh, Vice President of MaxLinear’s Wireless Infrastructure Group. “The O-RAN ALLIANCE is driving this innovation in mobile networks. We are excited to help realize this goal by contributing to the development of interoperable fronthaul interfaces and enabling the rapid deployment of next-generation O-RAN based 5G RUs using our industry-leading transceiver solutions and digital linearization technology.”



