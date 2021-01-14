Lightpath appoints Chris Morley as CEO

Lightpath, which serves the greater New York Metropolitan area, has appointed Chris Morley as its new chief executive officer. Morley has more than 20 years of experience in the communications infrastructure and telecommunications industry, most recently serving as senior operating advisor for Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners. Prior to that, Morley spent nearly a decade at Zayo Group, a leading communications infrastructure provider in the US, Canada and western Europe, where he served in various roles of increasing responsibility including most recently as chief operating officer, leading the company’s fiber infrastructure, data center, enterprise networks, and transport service business segments.

Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP) recently acquired 49.99% of Lightpath from Altice USA, with Altice USA maintaining 50.01% controlling interest in Lightpath.

“Lightpath has a rich and successful history of providing advanced communications services in the greater New York metropolitan area, and I’m excited to partner with Altice USA and MSIP to invest in and grow the business,” said Morley. “Leveraging our shared experiences from Lightpath, Lightower and Zayo, coupled with the extensiveness of the Company’s fiber infrastructure network create a unique and relevant platform to the benefit and enablement of our customers.”



