Lenovo's Smart Glasses powered by Qualcomm

Lenovo will introduce a family of "ThinkReality A3" lightweight smart glasses designed for business applications.

The ThinkReality A3 tethers to a PC or select Motorola smartphones1 via a USB-C cable. The smart glasses are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 Platform and can provide stereoscopic 1080p displays presenting the user with up to 5 virtual displays. An 8MP RGB camera provides 1080p video for remote expert use cases while the dual fish-eye cameras provide room-scale tracking.

“The A3 is a next generation augmented reality solution – light, powerful and versatile. The smart glasses are part of a comprehensive integrated digital solution from Lenovo that includes the advanced AR device, ThinkReality software, and Motorola mobile phones. Whether working in virtual spaces or supporting remote assistance, the ThinkReality A3 enhances workers’ abilities to do more wherever they are,” said Jon Pershke, Lenovo Vice President of Strategy and Emerging Business, Intelligent Device Group.



