L-com intros passive CWDM Mux/Demux products

L-com introduced a new series of passive, coarse wave division multiplexing (CWDM) cassettes and barrel filters to address the multiplexing and de-multiplexing of optical signals over fiber.

The new passive CWDM product line consists of 4, 8 and 16 channel mux/demux cassettes as well as barrel filters which add a single channel to a composite signal or remove a single channel from a composite signal.

The PCW1-series cassettes are designed for inside plant (ISP) use and feature either 4 or 8 channels, LC connectors with a UPC polish and 20nm channel spacing. Additionally, a 19" 1U rack-mount unit with 16 channels is available with a monitor port option.

The PCWXX-series cassettes consist of 4 and 8 channel mux and demux units that are designed for outside plant (OSP) applications. For higher fiber count applications, 16 channel mux and demux units are available. The products in the PCWXX-series feature 1-meter 900um fiber leads and 20nm channel spacing.

Lastly, the PCW5A-series are single-channel, barrel-style units that feature 20nm channel spacing, 2-meter, 250um colored bare fibers and pass fiber for unused CWDM channels. These units are designed for outside plant (OSP) applications and feature an operating temperature range of -40°C to +85°C.

"Our new passive CWDM products address a wide range of applications that call for the aggregation and separation of fiber channels found in telecommunications, R&D, test lab, research and mil/aero installations. By offering these CWDM mux/demux units as in-stock items, we are able to meet our customers urgent requirements," said Paul Hospodar, Product Line Manager.