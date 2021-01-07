L-com intros passive CWDM Mux/Demux products

L-com introduced a new series of passive, coarse wave division multiplexing (CWDM) cassettes and barrel filters to address the multiplexing and de-multiplexing of optical signals over fiber.
The new passive CWDM product line consists of 4, 8 and 16 channel mux/demux cassettes as well as barrel filters which add a single channel to a composite signal or remove a single channel from a composite signal.
The PCW1-series cassettes are designed for inside plant (ISP) use and feature either 4 or 8 channels, LC connectors with a UPC polish and 20nm channel spacing. Additionally, a 19" 1U rack-mount unit with 16 channels is available with a monitor port option.
Lastly, the PCW5A-series are single-channel, barrel-style units that feature 20nm channel spacing, 2-meter, 250um colored bare fibers and pass fiber for unused CWDM channels. These units are designed for outside plant (OSP) applications and feature an operating temperature range of -40°C to +85°C.
"Our new passive CWDM products address a wide range of applications that call for the aggregation and separation of fiber channels found in telecommunications, R&D, test lab, research and mil/aero installations. By offering these CWDM mux/demux units as in-stock items, we are able to meet our customers urgent requirements," said Paul Hospodar, Product Line Manager.