Intel shows bevy of new processors

Intel introduced four new processors families - a total of more than 50 individual processor designs - for laptops and PCs.

At the high-end, the new 11th Gen Intel Core vPro processors feature hardware security to detect and stop ransomware and crypto-mining attacks. It is also equipped with Intel Control Flow Enforcement Technology, ground-breaking technology to help shut down an entire class of attacks that long evaded software-only solutions. This processor line leverages Intel 10-nanometer (nm) SuperFin technology, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6/6E (Gig+).

Additionally, Intel demonstrated “Alder Lake,” the next-generation in x86 architecture and Intel’s most power-scalable system-on-chip. Alder Lake will combine high-performance cores and high-efficiency cores into a single product. Alder Lake will also be Intel’s first processor built on a new, enhanced version of 10nm SuperFin. Intel expects to ship Alder Lake in the second half of 2021.

“Only Intel has the breadth of products spanning multiple architectures; the large, open ecosystem; sheer scale of manufacturing footprint; and deep technical expertise customers need to unlock opportunities in this era of distributed intelligence,” said Intel Executive Vice President Gregory Bryant.