Intel re-hires Sunil Shenoy to lead Design Engineering Group

Intel announced the appointment of Sunil Shenoy as senior vice president and general manager of the Design Engineering Group.

Shenoy, a 33-year Intel veteran who departed in 2014, will lead design, development, validation and manufacturing of intellectual properties and system-on-chips (SOC) for client and data center applications.

Most recently, Shenoy was senior vice president and general manager of RISC-V at SiFive, an Intel Capital portfolio company working to commercialize the RISC-V open architecture. At SiFive, Shenoy helped build the engineering team. In his prior years at Intel, Shenoy was corporate vice president in charge of Intel’s Platform Engineering Group, responsible for microprocessor and SoC design across Intel’s product groups. He also led Intel’s Visual and Parallel Computing Group and server and PC silicon development R&D and engineering, among other responsibilities.



