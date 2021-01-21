Intel posts Q4 revenue of $20 billion, exceeding guidance

Intel reported Q4 2020 revenue of $20.0 billion, exceeding October guidance by $2.6 billion and down 1 percent year-over-year (YoY). Full-year revenue set an all-time Intel record of $77.9 billion, up 8 percent YoY. Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to $1.42 ($1.52 on a non-GAAP basis, exceeding October guidance by 42 cents).

“We significantly exceeded our expectations for the quarter, capping off our fifth consecutive record year,” said Bob Swan, Intel CEO. “Demand for the computing performance Intel delivers remains very strong and our focus on growth opportunities is paying off. It has been an honor to lead this wonderful company, and I am proud of what we have achieved as a team. Intel is in a strong strategic and financial position as we make this leadership transition and take Intel to the next level.”

Q4'20 Business Highlights

Started production of 10nm-based 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors (“Ice Lake”), ramping in Q1.

Launched 11th Gen Intel Core processors ("Tiger Lake"); announced 11th Gen Intel Core™ S-Series desktop processors ("Rocket Lake"), now shipping.

Entered discrete graphics market with Intel Iris Xe MAX graphics, Intel’s first Xe-based discrete GPU.

Announced Amazon Web Services selected Intel's Habana Gaudi AI processors for EC2 training.

Delivered gold release of Intel oneAPI developer toolkit.

Announced expanded network infrastructure solutions portfolio.

Introduced new Intel Optane SSD series and 3rd gen Intel Optane persistent memory “Crow Pass” for enterprise and cloud customers.



