Intel intros facial authentication solution

Intel introduced an on-device, facial authentication solution that combines an active depth sensor with a specialized neural network. The technology could be used for smart locks, access control, point-of-sale, ATMs, kiosks, etc.

Intel said its RealSense ID technology integrates anti-spoofing features and can adapt to users over time as they change physical features, such as facial hair and glasses.

"Intel RealSense ID combines purpose-built hardware and software with a dedicated neural network designed to deliver a secure facial authentication platform that users can trust," said Sagi Ben Moshe, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of Emerging Growth and Incubation.

https://newsroom.intel.com/news/introducing-intel-realsense-id-facial-authentication