Infinite Electronics acquires NavePoint

Infinite Electronics, a leading global supplier of electronic components, has acquired NavePoint, an online provider of networking equipment and services.

Founded in 2008, NavePoint is based in Libertyville, Illinois and employs approximately 25 team members.

NavePoint will continue to operate as an independent brand within the overall Infinite family of brands. The company’s president, Evan Schoenberg, will join the Infinite leadership team and will continue to lead NavePoint’s day-to-day operations.

“We are very excited to welcome NavePoint and the team to Infinite Electronics and our portfolio of high-performing brands. The addition of NavePoint is a nice compliment to our existing networking product offering and provides a unique opportunity to expand our technical reach to data center customers, corporate office buildings and other industries. NavePoint products expand Infinite’s current portfolio in high-quality racks and cabinets, rack shelving, accessories and more. As we integrate the brand and the team we see great opportunities ahead while we remain focused on delivering outstanding service and support to the customers we collectively serve,” said Penny Cotner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Infinite Electronics.

