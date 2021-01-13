India's Lightstorm Telecom Ventures deploys Ciena

Lightstorm Telecom Ventures (LTV), an independent and carrier-neutral infrastructure provider in India, has deployed Ciena in its metro and long-distance network to support the delivery of low latency and high-capacity digital services. LTV’s network covers more than 10,000 kilometers and 60 data centers in five cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and Hyderabad, as well as strategic subsea cable landing stations providing high-capacity connectivity to Mumbai and Chennai.

LTV is using Ciena’s 6500 packet-optical platform with Layer 0 control plane, WaveLogic 5 Extreme, Waveserver Ai, Manage, Control and Plan (MCP), and Services as well as Blue Planet Multi-Domain Service Orchestration (MDSO).

“Investing in networking solutions and software from Ciena equips our customers with unmatched speeds and programmable network capabilities,” said Amajit Gupta, chief executive officer, LTV. “Together with Ciena, we’re helping to further establish India as a hub for international connectivity.”



