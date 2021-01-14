IDC: Private LTE/5G infrastructure market to reach $5.7 billion in 2024

Worldwide revenue attributable to the sales of private LTE/5G infrastructure will grow from $945 million in 2019 to an estimated $5.7 billion in 2024 with a 5-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.4%, according to International Data Corporation (IDC) . This includes aggregated spending on RAN, core, and transport infrastructure.





"Private LTE infrastructure is already used by select verticals worldwide to solve mission-critical networking challenges. However, the barrier to consumption has remained high, limiting adoption to organizations possessing in-house competency and access to dedicated spectrum," said Patrick Filkins, senior research analyst, IoT and Mobile Network Infrastructure. "With more spectrum being made available for enterprise uses, coinciding with the arrival of commercial 5G, interest has grown toward using private LTE/5G solutions as a basis for connectivity across a multitude of mission-critical, industrial and traditional enterprise organizations."

https://www.idc.com/getdoc.jsp?containerId=prUS47318621