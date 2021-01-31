Huawei's optical distribution products gain TÜV SÜD Certification

Huawei Digital QuickODN (DQ ODN) has recently been granted the first TÜV SÜD Certification Mark for optical distribution network products. The Huawei DQ ODN solution uses pre-connection and digital technologies to provide operators with a full-process splicing-free network construction solution, boosting network construction efficiency while reducing construction costs. In addition, AI image recognition and optical iris technologies are used to automatically collect ODN GIS, link topology, and loss information, achieving accurate and visualized resource management.

TÜV SÜD is an international third-party testing organization founded 150 years ago that is dedicated to professional testing, inspection, and certification. It has extensive experience in communications product certification, with a panel of authoritative industry experts and first-class testing platforms. The global mark for optical distribution network products launched by TÜV SÜD strictly complies with IEC and ITU standards in testing and certifying the mechanical reliability, environmental reliability, and optical performance of the products and components. In addition to product testing, the certification process also involves factory quality assurance capability check, product consistency check, and post-certification supervision.