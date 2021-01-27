HFR and Fujitsu debut 25G Smart Tunable Optics for 5G transport

HFR Networks and Fujitsu Network Communications introduced 25G Smart Tunable Optics as part of Fujitsu's flexiHaul portfolio of solutions. HFR Networks’ Smart Tunable Optics seamlessly integrate into Fujitsu's flagship flexiHaul transponder based and Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) portfolios.

The Smart Tunable Optical transceivers automatically self-tune to the correct wavelength without intervention by the host system or a field technician. This automates fast service turn-up, and enables full operational visibility on xHaul transport links for proactive management of active or passive remote sites. Smart Tunable Optics are also available supporting 10G.

Fujitsu says 5G fronthaul is driving 25G transport as an essential requirement, including the ability to combine existing 10G services across a variety of equipment and technologies from different RAN suppliers. Intelligent self-tuning optics enable network operators to maximize valuable fiber capacity while saving on space and power at remote sites by using only passive components. This is critical for operators around the world as they continue deploying additional LTE capacity in parallel with quickly ramping new 5G services.

“As a strategic partner of Fujitsu, HFR Networks continues to provide the innovation required by our customers,” said Paul Havala, V.P. of Global Planning, Fujitsu Network Communications. “Smart Tunable Optics deliver the increased flexibility and impressive total cost of ownership benefits that operators demand as they continue to move towards open networks while simultaneously increasing network capacity across mixed generations of radio technologies and vendors.”

“HFR Networks is thrilled to add another industry first to its list of accomplishments,” stated Paul Crann, CEO, HFR Networks. “By enabling converged 4G/5G services across RAN vendors and overcoming constraints due to limited fiber, we are able to simplify operations while reducing the remote site space and power requirements. HFR Networks empowers operators in their continued efforts to get to market quickly with new 5G services using high-performance, open and cost-effective solutions.”

