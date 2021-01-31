Gigalight launches 400G QSFP-DD PSM8 transceivers

Shenzhen-based Gigalight introduced its 400G QSFP-DD PSM8 transceivers for 400G Ethernet and OTN at distances of 2km or 10km.
Key features of GIGALIGHT 400G QSFP-DD PSM8 optical modules:
- 8-lane parallel light engine
- Dual rates of 400G Ethernet and OTN
- Reach up to 2km or 10km
- Uncooled 50G PAM4 EML lasers
- High density design with good reliability
- Low power consumption < 11W
- Commercial operating temperature range of 0°C to 70°C
The company said it also plans to launch a 400G QSFP-DD DR4 parallel optical module based on silicon photonics technology in 2021.