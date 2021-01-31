Gigalight launches 400G QSFP-DD PSM8 transceivers

Shenzhen-based Gigalight introduced its 400G QSFP-DD PSM8 transceivers for 400G Ethernet and OTN at distances of 2km or 10km.

Gigalight said its new 400G PSM8 modules are based on a unique parallel optical design. The inside of the module uses a single PCB design, which reduces the difficulty of attaching the board. The process is simple, easy to mass produce, reliable in process, and controllable in thermal design. The performance and power consumption are excellent, which is believed to be the leading level in the industry.

Key features of GIGALIGHT 400G QSFP-DD PSM8 optical modules:

8-lane parallel light engine

Dual rates of 400G Ethernet and OTN

Reach up to 2km or 10km

Uncooled 50G PAM4 EML lasers

High density design with good reliability

Low power consumption < 11W

Commercial operating temperature range of 0°C to 70°C

The company said it also plans to launch a 400G QSFP-DD DR4 parallel optical module based on silicon photonics technology in 2021.

https://www.gigalight.com/show-1368.html