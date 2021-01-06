Fiber Broadband Association elects 2021 Board of Directors

The Fiber Broadband Association (FBA) announced its 2021 Board of Directors:

Chair: Katie Espeseth, Vice President of New Products, EPB

Vice Chair: Kevin Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer, Clearfield

Secretary: Gregg Logan, Vice President of Engineering, C Spire

Treasurer: Joe Jensen, Director, Americas Market Development, Corning

Joseph “JJ” Jones, Executive Vice President, On Trac, Inc.

Teles Fremin, Chief Communications Engineer, LUS

Joanne Hovis, President, CTC Technology & Energy

Mark Boxer, Technical Manager – Solutions and Applications Engineering, OFS

Craig Stein, Vice President of Americas and Head of Global Business Development, ADTRAN

“2020 created many new challenges for everyone, but it also created enormous opportunities for broadband. Our Board of Directors plays a critical role in guiding our industry to address the rapidly evolving needs for fiber broadband connectivity—whether it be for remote work, education, or healthcare,” said Gary Bolton, President and CEO of FBA. “FBA is fortunate to welcome our 2021 Board of Directors and have Katie’s leadership for a second term. Each Board member brings extensive and unique experience to our organization that we’ll leverage to identify the right path to speed the deployment of fiber-based networks in every corner of the Americas for a true broadband experience.”

