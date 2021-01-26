FCC moves to 5G auction assignment phase, Rosenworcel appoints staff

The FCC released final guidance on the upcoming assignment phase of the 5G auction of C-band spectrum which has already generated gross proceeds exceeding $80.9 billion. Bidders that won generic spectrum blocks in the recently concluded clock phase will have the opportunity to bid for their preferred combinations of frequency-specific license assignments, consistent with their clock phase winnings.

Acting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel stated “This auction has exceeded expectations, and, at this point, we are pushing forward to get this critical piece of mid-band spectrum to market quickly, where it will help American consumers tap into next generation wireless services,” said Rosenworcel. “I thank the FCC staff who work so hard to ensure the success of our spectrum auctions. Few things we do have as great an impact on the day-to-day lives of the American people as our work to ensure spectrum is available for wireless connectivity.”

Rosenworcel also announced the following appointments:

P. Michele Ellison, Acting General Counsel

Joel Taubenblatt, Acting Chief of the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau

Travis Litman, Acting Chief of Staff

Kate Black, Acting Chief Policy Advisor

Umair Javed, Acting Chief Counsel

D’wana Terry, Acting Special Advisor to the Chairwoman and Acting Director of the Office of Workplace Diversity

Sanford Williams, Acting Special Advisor to the Chairwoman and Director, Office of Business Communications Opportunities

Trent Harkrader, Acting Special Advisor to the Chairwoman and Deputy Bureau Chief, Wireline Competition Bureau

Holly Saurer, Acting Legal Advisor, Media: Holly joins the office from the Media Bureau

David Strickland, Acting Legal Advisor, Consumer, Enforcement, and International

Ethan Lucarelli, Acting Legal Advisor, Wireless and Public Safety

Aurelle Porter, Acting Staff Assistant

Andi Roane, Acting Confidential Assistant

