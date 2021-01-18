FCC considers revamping the 12 GHz Band currently used by DBS

The FCC is seeking comment on how to maximize efficient use of the 500 megahertz of mid-band spectrum in the 12.2-12.7 GHz band. An open question is whether terrestrial mobile wireless service could coexist with existing operations in the band without causing harmful interference to incumbent licensees.





In the United States, the 12 GHz band is currently licensed to Direct Broadcast Satellite (DBS) operators, non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) satellite systems, and fixed service providers—all on a co-primary basis. DISH Network and DirecTV, the two DBS licensees, use this spectrum to provide video programming content to millions of American consumers. The Commission has authorized several NGSO constellations in recent years to operate using this spectrum, in coordination with one-way, fixed Multichannel Video Distribution and Data Service (MVDDS). NGSO and MVDDS services must operate on a non-harmful interference basis with respect to DBS.

The FCC is also seeking comment on whether the public interest benefits of maintaining the current allocations and framework for the band outweigh the potential benefits of accommodating new services in the band.



