Facebook tests trans-Atlantic 700 Gbps wavelength with Infinera's ICE6

Facebook achieved two significant optical transmission records during recent testing of Infinera's ICE6 optical engine over the MAREA trans-Atlantic cable system:

MAREA hero results over 6,640 km

30 Tbps of total capacity on a single fiber pair

700 Gbps data rate per wavelength

28 Tbps of total capacity on a single fiber pair

Up to 650 Gbps data rate per wavelength

The hero result is considered maximum performance because it offers no additional deployment margin.

The MAREA cable system, which spans 6,640 km from Bilbao to Virginia Beach, has been used by multiple vendors for testing state-of-the-art equipment and is considered the benchmark for testing because it was specifically optimized for maximum capacity per fiber pair. MAREA uses a low-loss optical fiber type based on a pure silica core. It also features short amplifier spacing of 56 km.

Infinera cited several factors for the record-breaking performance of its ICE6 engine in this trial, including the use of Nyquist subcarriers, the advantage of long code words for probablistic constellation shaping (PC), nonlinear algorithms and mitigation techniques (e.g., super-Gaussian distributions), as well as dynamic bandwidth allocation.

In a blog post, Steve Grubb, Global Network Optical Architect, states "the higher data rate per wave, the better the cost per bit – and that includes the fact that we need fewer transponders that consume less rack space and less electrical power. The 28 Tb/s option with ICE6 reduces the network element count by 60% vs. the boxes previously required for 24 Tb/s…that’s a huge improvement, especially in cable landing stations where real estate and power are often at a premium."

https://www.infinera.com/blog/ice6-trial-on-marea-trans-atlantic-cable-yields-two-record-results/tag/submarine/





