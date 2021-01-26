ExteNet integrates with Evoque's U.S. data centers

ExteNet Systems, a provider of mobility and fiber connectivity solutions, will integrate its line of cloud and network connectivity services into Evoque’s infrastructure at 14 key data centers throughout the United States.

Evoque Data Center Solutions, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is one of the world’s 20 largest data center firms. It is a colocation services company that owns and operates 31 data centers across four continents, 11 countries and 25 markets.

Working with ExteNet, the Evoque Connectivity Suite now delivers point-to-point connections over an extensive footprint throughout North America.

https://www.evoquedcs.com/