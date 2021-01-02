euNetworks acquires fiber network in Manchester

euNetworks Fiber UK Limited acquired 100% of the shares of The Loop Manchester Limited from Gamma Telecom Holdings Limited. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The Loop is a duct and sub-duct based fibre network stretching 87 km in Greater Manchester (UK). With over 180km of high capacity fibre cables, it connects into 20 data centres, two Exchanges and provides high capacity internet into more than 70 key multi-tenant commercial buildings. Approximately 48km of the duct network is entirely unique routing from alternative operators in the city.

“Manchester is an important and growing digital hub and we have been keen to develop our presence in the city for some time. It also enhances our Super Highway that runs from Dublin through to Manchester, London and Lowestoft,” said Brady Rafuse, Chief Executive Officer of euNetworks. “The acquisition of The Loop network strengthens our customer proposition in the bandwidth infrastructure market. As well as adding unique routes to our Manchester metro, the Loop provides us with a more local presence, the flexibility to connect more data centres and buildings and the opportunity for further expansion. Prior to this acquisition, our Manchester metro consisted of 42km of duct network, 276 chambers and direct connection into 17 data centres. The combined footprint will deliver immediate value to both existing customers and our new customers that we welcome from The Loop.”

“This is a great match for The Loop and we are delighted to have been acquired by euNetworks and to be joining the team,” said Ashley Griffiths, Managing Director of The Loop. “We’ve worked closely with euNetworks for a number of years in Manchester and I know our customers will immediately benefit from this acquisition. We remain focused on delivering a great service experience as well as more fibre-based service options to our customers.”