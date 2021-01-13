Ekinops reports stable revenue trend

Ekinops reported Q4 2020 revenue €25.3 million, representing a limited decline of 1.0% (compared to €25.6 million in Q4 2019, up 20.7%), and at upper end of the target range. At constant exchange rates, the Group returned to growth in Q4 2020 with a 2% increase in revenue.

Ekinops said business activity remaining solid overall at the end of the year despite the tougher health situation.

Didier Brédy, Chairman & CEO of Ekinops, made the following comments:

"By achieving stable revenue overall in 2020, Ekinops has achieved an excellent relative performance with respect to its market, once again reflecting the quality of the Group's team.

"Despite a disrupted market environment, in 2020 we recorded major commercial successes with our new offerings, especially in virtualization, SD-WAN and OTN networks. These solutions, along with the first commercial developments of 5G products from 2021, will help amplify growth momentum as the effects of the health crisis subside."

https://www.ekinops.com/newswire/corporate/solid-q4-2020-revenue-at-upper-end-of-the-target-range-fy-revenue-stable-at-93-million