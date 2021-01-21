Edgecore releases TIP-compliant Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway

Edgecore Networks announced the general availability of its AS5915-18X Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway (DCSG), an entry-level compact, temperature hardened router optimized for communication service providers and mobile network operators upgrading capacity in brownfield transport networks.

The AS5915-18X supports a flexible mix of 1G and 10 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) ports for existing base stations for mobile backhaul in the transport network. The AS5915-18X provides support for Sync-E and IEEE1588v2 PTP, and the flexible design allows for the support of multiple vendor’s PTP stack.

The new platform is based on the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) DCSG requirements document and is the result of Edgecore’s active participation in the TIP Open Optical & Packet Transport group. Edgecore’s other DCSG platforms have been contributed and accepted by TIP and the Open Compute Project (OCP).

“As a provider of open network solutions to tier one operator worldwide, and the leading contributor to OCP, ONF, and TIP open communities, Edgecore Networks fully understands operator’s requirement to reduce the cost of network deployments while moving toward a more consistent and open infrastructure across mobile broadband and transport networks. The availability of the new entry-level cell site gateway will speed up brownfield deployments quickly increasing network capacity,” said Matt Roman, VP of Product Management and Marketing, Edgecore Networks.

https://www.edge-core.com/productsList.php?cls=291&cls2=342