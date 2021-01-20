DZS acquires Optelian for optical transport solutions

DZS, formerly DASAN Zhone Solutions, agreed to acquire Optelian, a leading optical networking solution provider based in Ottawa. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Optelian's solutions range from simple, easily deployed D/CWDM passive-optical devices to complex networks with multi-degree ROADMs. The Optelian solutions have completed the Telcordia OSMINE certification process required for deployment by Tier 1 service providers in North America The company was founded in 2002.
DZS said the Optelian portfolio will form a new DZS “O-series” product line that will enhance the DZS Mobile Transport portfolio with environmentally hardened optical transport products optimized for mobile backhaul. Optelian’s optical transport solutions will complement DZS’s market-leading 4G / 5G xHaul Mobile Transport portfolio that are currently deployed in five Tier 1 mobile networks. The new line-up of optical transport products will also add metro and regional aggregation and transport options for Broadband Access solutions. In addition to intellectual property and products, the transaction will bolster DZS R&D, operations, sales and corporate functions.
“After joining DZS in August of 2020, we established a playbook that began with the best talent, and quickly transitioned to technology, innovation and marquee customers around the world,” said Charlie Vogt, CEO of DZS. “The acquisition of Optelian will uniquely distinguish us from the traditional Edge Access Mobile and Broadband suppliers and accelerate our path forward with Tier 1 service providers in North America. I am pleased at the prospect of welcoming the Optelian employees to DZS, a team that will bring unique North America development and integration experience in the areas of ultra-high speed coherent optics and environmentally hardened transport solutions.”
"Optelian is thrilled by the prospect of becoming part of a global leader like DZS, and feel that our innovative products and employees will be a great complement to their winning culture and world-class solutions,” said David Weymouth, CEO of Optelian. ”Our customers will clearly benefit from the inclusion of our products in a much broader solutions portfolio that includes complementary Mobile Transport and Broadband Access technologies, as well as Customer Premises equipment. We believe that the vision and direction that Charlie and team have established for DZS is poised to make waves in the industry, and it will be exciting to now be a catalyst to that growth and transformation.”
- DZS, which is headquartered in Plano, Texas, announced a major rebranding in August 2020. Additionally, the company outlined its going forward vision and strategy under the direction of newly appointed President and CEO Charlie Vogt, and unveiled a new DZS logo. The new DZS management team includes:
- Tom Cancro, Chief Financial Officer – former GE and Verizon
- Philip Yim, Chief Technology Officer – former Allied Telesis, Turin Networks, AFC, and Siemens
- Daniel Won, Chief Product Officer – former DASAN Networks, LG and Cisco
- Jay Hilbert, EVP, Americas Sales – former Nokia, Commscope, Cambium and Rignet
- Kai Uebach, EVP, EMEA Sales – former Siemens Mobile Networks, Golden Towers BTS and Telecel
- Jun Bahk, EVP, Asia Sales – former British Telecom and Korea Telecom
- Geoff Burke, Chief Marketing Officer – former Calix, Motorola/Next Level and Broadband Forum
- Keith Nauman, SVP of Global Services – former AT&T
Optelian intros disaggregated optical transport platform
Optelian today introduced its DA (Deploy Anywhere) Series of multi-service, compact and hardened (OSP-compliant) platforms for multi-haul transport upgrades, remote business services access and fiber deep architectures.
Optelian’s first DA Series member, the TMX-4400, is a DWDM transport solution for anyhaul deployment of hardened 100/200/400 GbE or OTU services. It interfaces a 100G to 400G QSFP28/DD on the client side and a CFP2-DCO on the line side with software programmable DWDM modulation supporting operation from 100G to 400G, including openZR+, CableLabs® and openROADM standards.
Optelian said its hardened platform is capable of being deployed in harsh environments where a temperature controlled shelter or facility does not exist, while still providing next generation multi-service capability anywhere from 1G to 1.6T.
“Demand continues to grow for flexible, high-bit-rate, compact and disaggregated transport equipment. We are excited to roll out both the TMS-1190 platform and its family of OSP-capable 100G to 800G multi-rate transponders – each providing reliability, flexibility and extended operating temperature in a compact form factor,” said Scott Agnew, CTO, Optelian. “This platform promises to improve overall cost per bit in any deployment environment without sacrificing optical transport performance parameters.”