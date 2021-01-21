Deutsche Telekom and Telefónica / o2 to share infrastucture

Deutsche Telekom and Telefónica / o2 agreed to share certain active network infrastructure to overcome "gray spots" in 4G coverage in Germany. The companies expect this sharing to cover several hundred antenna sites in Germany before the end of the year.

Unlike previous joint projects, such as site sharing, no second separate wireless technology or additional antennas must be installed with this approach.

“Joint projects like this are becoming increasingly important to network build-out – in both broadband and mobile communication. Together with Telefónica / o2 we can make an important contribution to providing better, uninterrupted LTE coverage in Germany,” said Srini Gopalan, Managing Director of Telekom Deutschland. “We're teaming up with our competition to ensure that even more people in Germany can use a better network. This agreement further attests to our conviction that digitalizing Germany works best through cooperation.”