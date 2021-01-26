Department of Homeland Security opens $3.4B data center contract

The U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security has opened a Request for Proposal for a single award contract value at $3.355 billion for Data Center and Cloud Optimization (DCCO) Support Services.

The contractor is to provide the Department of Homeland Security and its Components with management of its enterprise data center and to implement and manage its future state enterprise information technology (IT) hosting environment.

The main source of enterprise computing resource for DHS has been Data Center 1 (DC1), a Government Owned Contractor Operated data center located at the NASA Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. NASA owns and manages the data center facility and DHS leases approximately 36,000 square feet of raised floor space in the data center.

https://beta.sam.gov/opp/17d9f5185e3b42ad89a5d559e578e974/view