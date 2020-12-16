DE-CIX's Internet Exchange now in 365 Data Centers Chicago

DE-CIX has deployed a switch at 365 Data Centers, a leading provider of network-centric colocation and other Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions, at the company’s facility located at 427 S. LaSalle in Chicago. This is the first DE-CIX deployment with 365 Data Centers and the first IX available at their facility in Chicago.

DE-CIX says customers at 365 Data Centers in Chicago now have native access to a neutral multi-service interconnection platform, enabling VLAN access for peering, and to reach global carriers, ISPs, content, cloud, and other networks through a single port. Furthermore, transport connectivity available through 365 Data Centers’ interconnected network of data centers enables nearby secondary markets such as Detroit and Indianapolis low latency access to DE-CIX Chicago, enhancing connectivity for the entire Midwest region.

“We are pleased to welcome DE-CIX Chicago to CH6 where our Chicago customers can now access DE-CIX’s multi-service interconnection platform for peering and cloud connectivity as well as turnkey access to DE-CIX’s other North American and large global exchanges,” comments James Ashton, 365 Data Centers’ VP, Network Operations. “DE-CIX is already available from our New York City facility and we look forward to expanding upon our relationship to offer increased access to interconnection services in the markets we serve.”

“As one of our first initially deployed switches in the Chicago market, DE-CIX’s partnership establishes both a new DE-CIX location and a new peering point in the Chicago market,” adds Ed d’Agostino, General Manager of DE-CIX North America. “365 Data Centers is the newest partner to DE-CIX’s North American ecosystem. Their network of connected data centers extends connectivity to DE-CIX beyond the Chicago metro market. Now, 365 Data Centers’ customers throughout the Midwest can leverage transport to peering to extend reach to carriers and cloud providers available at the DE-CIX Chicago IX, reducing costs while improving overall network performance.”





DE-CIX Chicago is the company’s third market in North America, firmly positioning the company as the largest carrier and data center neutral ecosystem in North America. DE-CIX Chicago is interconnected to DE-CIX New York and DE-CIX Dallas through a fully redundant, low-latency private network. This GlobePEER Remote service offers access to over 300 networks in North America with extended reach to 2,100 networks spanning Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

http://www.de-cix.net