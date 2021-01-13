D-Link offers USB-C to 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Adapter

D-Link introduced a USB-C to 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Adapter, enable laptop users to connect with with 2.5X the bandwidth of current Gigabit connections.

With ultra-fast 2.5Gbps data transfer rates, the mini DUB-E250 measures smaller in size than a pack of gum, making it easily portable with simple connectivity to an existing PC or laptop. The adapter is backward compatible with existing network equipment eliminating costly, time-consuming equipment updates or replacement costs.

"2.5GbE is one of the fastest-growing and highly-discussed technology trends of today. Current digital activities and productivity outpace the capabilities of existing Gigabit Ethernet connectivity," said Raman Bridwell, vice president, products and services at D-Link Systems. "Our new multi-gig unmanaged switch and adapter are helping today's consumer and business users upgrade their systems ushering in more reliable, stable, and improved network performance."

D-Link also introduced a Multi-Gigabit Unmanaged Switc with five 2.5G Ethernet ports. In addition, a 10GB Ethernet port allows users to connect a NAS storage device for quick data restoring and backup. With exclusive Smart Turbo Mode, the switch activates extremely low latency for high-quality performance with just the push of a button. Each port is backward-compatible for seamless network integration, and a front-facing LED display provides users simple performance alerts.



