Consolidated Comm Builds 5G-ready network with Ciena

Consolidated Communications, a top-10 fiber provider in the U.S. with 46,300 fiber route miles, is working with Ciena to upgrade its wireline network to support new and emerging 5G services and applications including new FlexEthernet-based slicing options.





Specifically, Consolidated will leverage Ciena’s Adaptive IP solutions including the 5164, 5166 and 5170 Routers, along with the 8180 Coherent Networking Platform, to provide standards-based IP connectivity and network slicing that is both open and optimized for 5G xHaul connectivity.

Ciena’s Adaptive IP solution will also provide Consolidated Communications with next generation network automation and control by leveraging Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller, the multi-vendor Blue Planet Multi-Domain Service Orchestration (MDSO) and Blue Planet Route Optimization and Analysis (ROA) software.

“Anticipating the impact 5G will have on our lives, Consolidated is preparing our network to handle the next-generation of connectivity. Working with Ciena allows us to incorporate automation and analytics capabilities into our network so we can deliver the 5G services our customers are demanding," stated Tom White, Chief Technology Officer, Consolidated Communications.



