CommScope launches GPON gateway with Wi-Fi 6

CommScope expanded its Wi-Fi 6 home network gateway portfolio with the release of a GPON Wi-Fi 6 residential gateway.

The NVG578LX GPON home network gateway offers:

One 2.5G Ethernet WAN/LAN port, three 1G Ethernet LAN ports

Dual-band Wi-Fi 6

2.4 GHz 3x3 802.11ax

5 GHz 4x4 802.11ax

“With more of us working and learning from home, consumers are demanding faster speeds and improved Wi-Fi performance,” said German Iaryczower, Senior Vice President, Broadband Home Solutions, CommScope. “This high performance Wi-Fi 6 residential gateway gives service providers a cost-effective solution to deliver the in-home connectivity experience their customers need.”

http://www.commscope.com