CommScope launches GPON gateway with Wi-Fi 6

CommScope expanded its Wi-Fi 6 home network gateway portfolio with the release of a GPON Wi-Fi 6 residential gateway.
The NVG578LX GPON home network gateway offers:
- One 2.5G Ethernet WAN/LAN port, three 1G Ethernet LAN ports
- Dual-band Wi-Fi 6
- 2.4 GHz 3x3 802.11ax
- 5 GHz 4x4 802.11ax
“With more of us working and learning from home, consumers are demanding faster speeds and improved Wi-Fi performance,” said German Iaryczower, Senior Vice President, Broadband Home Solutions, CommScope. “This high performance Wi-Fi 6 residential gateway gives service providers a cost-effective solution to deliver the in-home connectivity experience their customers need.”
