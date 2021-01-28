Colorado's Eastern Slope deploys Ribbon's IP and optical transport

Eastern Slope Rural Telephone, a regional provider of high quality communications services to customers in eastern Colorado, has upgraded its network with Ribbon's IP and optical transport solutions. Ribbon's Neptune and Apollo platforms provide Eastern Slope with advanced Layer 2 Ethernet aggregation capabilities along with a next-generation DWDM network to deliver faster data speeds.

"Eastern Slope is already leveraging our market-leading Call Control solutions, so we are delighted to help them expand the capacity of their network and increase customer broadband speeds with our IP and Optical Transport solutions," said Elizabeth Page, U.S. Rural Market Director for Ribbon. "This is another great example of how existing Ribbon Cloud and Edge customers can also leverage our IP and Optical Transport solutions to expand and help future-proof their broadband networks, while enhancing end-customer offerings."

