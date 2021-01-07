Cisco adds John D. Harris II to its Board - former Raytheon exec





Cisco announced the appointment of John D. Harris II to its board of directors.

“We are very pleased to welcome John to the Cisco Board,” said Chuck Robbins, chairman and CEO, Cisco. “John is known for his strong leadership and results-oriented approach. His depth of experience operating a global business at scale, and commitment to excellence will positively impact Cisco’s strategy and enhance our trusted relationships with customers as they increase their digital agility.”

Harris previously served as vice president of Business Development for Raytheon Company and chief executive officer of Raytheon International.



