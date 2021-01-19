Brazil's Vogel Telecom deploys Ciena's 800G in Sao Paulo

Vogel Telecom, a wholesale and B2B telecommunications provider in Brazil, recently deployed Ciena’s Waveserver 5 compact interconnect platform, powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme coherent optics, to deliver efficient high-bandwidth 100GbE and 400GbE connectivity services over an 800 Gbps wavelength.





The deployment in Sao Paulo helps supports Vogel's IP and high-capacity business services, as well as new services like Nx100G and 400G in the Sao Paulo metro area. Additionally, Vogel is using Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) software to provision, monitor and manage its network. MCP adds more automation and improves the speed at which Vogel can scale and release new services.

“By upgrading to 800G, Vogel continues to cement its position as a leader in high-capacity connectivity services. With Ciena, Vogel leverages this robust next-generation network to competitively scale and deliver high quality experiences for customers now and well into the future,” states Daniel Cardoso, Chief Operating Officer, Vogel Telecom.

https://www.ciena.com/about/newsroom/press-releases/vogel-telecom-and-ciena-deploy-first-800g-network-in-sao-paulo.html







