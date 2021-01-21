Biden names Jessica Rosenworcel as Acting Chairwoman of FCC

President Biden named Jessica Rosenworcel to serve as acting chair or the FCC until an official chair is confirmed by the Senate.

Rosenworcel was first appointed as an FCC Commissioner by President Obama. She replaced long-term FCC Commissioner Michael Copps when his term ended in December 2011. She previously was the Senior Communications Counsel for the United States Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. Before that, she worked for Senator Jay Rockefeller IV, and at the FCC from 1999 to 2007, serving as Legal Advisor and then Senior Legal Advisor to Commissioner Michael J. Copps (2003-2007), Legal Counsel to the Bureau Chief of the Wireline Competition Bureau (2002-2003), and as an Attorney-Advisor in the Policy Division of the Common Carrier Bureau (1999-2002). She holds a B.A. from Wesleyan University and a J.D. from New York University School of Law.



