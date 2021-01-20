Arctic Connect cable to link Norway and Japan

A new Arctic Connect Submarine Cable (ACSC) project is being planned to connect Kirkenes, Norway and Tokyo, Japan, through the Arctic Ocean and Northern Pacific Ocean. The system will have its European cable landing stations in Northern Norway and Finland, with connections further southwards through Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark extending to the rest of Europe. The cable system has options for additional landings in Japan and in North America.

The two leading partners behin ACSC are the Cinia Alliance, headed by Cinia Oy from Finland, and Russia's MegaFon. The projected time frame for completion is 2023/2024.

NORDUnet, on behalf of the five national research and education networks in the Nordic countries, have signed a Letter of Intent with Cinia, expressing interest in a dedicated fiber pair on ACSC for research and education. The Letter of Intent with NORDUnet for a dedicated fiber pair in the Arctic Connect Submarine Cable System was announced at the virtual global telecom conference PTC’21. Arctic Connect R&E will be among the first intercontinental fiber pairs in history owned and managed by the research and education communities.

“We are pleased to welcome the international research and education community, headed by NORDUnet, to leverage the benefits obtainable from the unique Arctic Connect opportunity. As an engine customer with a highly positive boost to the Arctic Connect project, the R&E networks are signaling the importance of global digital infrastructure enabling new routes, additional capacity and increased diversity” says Mr. Ari-Jussi Knaapila, the CEO of Cinia Oy.

“The Nordics are in a unique position to pioneer a fiber pair for Nordic and European Research and Education, on a completely new route. This project, once realized, will enhance the collaboration landscape between R&E partners in The Nordics, Europe, and Japan. In addition, it will boost Nordic development and significantly enhance European digital sovereignty,” says NORDUnet CEO René Buch.

https://www.cinia.fi/en/archive/arctic-gateway-for-research-education.html