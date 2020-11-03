Alaska Communications finds a new buyer

ATN International and Freedom 3 Capital agreed to acquire Alaska Communications Systems Group in an all cash transaction valued at approximately $332 million, including net debt.

Alaska Communications’ prior agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Macquarie Capital and GCM Grosvenor, through its Labor Impact Fund, has been terminated.

In connection with the termination, Alaska Communications paid Macquarie and GCM a $6.8 million break-up fee.

David W. Karp, Chairman of the Alaska Communications Board of Directors, said, "Today's announcement is the product of a comprehensive process that demonstrates what a strong business the team at Alaska Communications has built. The agreement with ATN is a great result for our stockholders, who will receive significant near-term value."