Advantech joins O-RAN Alliance

Advantech has joined the O-RAN ALLIANCE, a world-wide community of mobile network operators, vendors, and institutions that works to re-shape the Radio Access Network (RAN) industry.





Advantech brings to the O-RAN ALLIANCE ecosystem its white-box hardware provider expertise as well as the Advantech SKY-8000 Series of 5G Edge Servers that integrates lessons learnt from over 20 years of experience designing carrier-grade hardware for leading telecom equipment manufacturers.





“The O-RAN ALLIANCE is disrupting how mobile networks are deployed for the first time since early analogue cellular days. As it happened to other industries before, virtualization and open interfaces lower entry barriers and stimulate the creation of a competitive ecosystem that drives innovation,” said James Yang, VP, Cloud-IoT Group, Advantech. “Advantech supports the O-RAN ALLIANCE in taking an ecosystem approach to collectively address the challenges of deploying multi-vendor and disaggregated 5G networks. As new O-RAN contributors, we will take the opportunity to expand our collaborations in the RAN industry to continue developing white-box base station servers ready for 5G. ”



