ADVA adds disaggregated packet networking to Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem

ADVA's Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem will now include disaggregated packet networking. Alpha Networks, Delta, Edgecore Networks and UfiSpace have all joined the open multi-vendor program. Each new member offers high-performance hardware platforms proven to interoperate with ADVA’s Ensemble Activator, a carrier-grade network operating system (NOS) specifically designed for white box switches. The Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem helps to accelerate softwarization and virtualization by offering service providers and enterprises access to the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of flexible and disaggregated networking technologies. The addition of white box switch suppliers means it now delivers even more value to customers and helps to further simplify their transition to software-driven networking.

“Since the inception of NFV, our Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem has led the way, delivering unparalleled variety and choice of onboarded virtual network functions (VNFs). Now we’re opening up this unique multi-vendor environment to include some of the industry’s most innovative hardware suppliers, ensuring easy interoperability and new levels of collaboration for the rapid development of future services,” said James Buchanan, GM, Edge Cloud, ADVA.

With the addition of leading hardware suppliers, ADVA’s open Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem provides everything service providers and businesses require to harness the power of disaggregated networking. Each of the new member companies offers highly efficient white box technology proven to interoperate successfully with ADVA’s Ensemble Activator, the first NOS designed for bare-metal switches. Already successful in trials with multiple global mobile network operators, including Telefónica and Vodafone, Ensemble Activator is the market’s most versatile operating system for disaggregated cell site gateways. When combined with Ensemble Harmony partner hardware, it offers new levels of agility and freedom and a clear route to cost-effective mass rollout of 5G services over large, geographically dispersed, multi-vendor networks.

https://www.adva.com/en/products/network-virtualization/ensemble-harmony-ecosystem