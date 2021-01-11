Acacia expects Q4 revenue in $160-164 million range

Acacia Communications reported preliminary Q4 2020 revenue in the range of $160.0 million to $164.0 million. The company was expecting GAAP net income to be $31.7 million to $35.4 million, while Non-GAAP net income was expected in the $38.3 million to $42.2 million range. Further details posted online.

In addition, Acacia filed its answer and affirmative defenses in response to the complaint filed by Cisco Systems. The counterclaim against Cisco seeks a declaration that Acacia validly terminated the merger agreement with Cisco because the required Chinese regulatory approval was not obtained and the merger did not close before the agreed-upon termination date under the agreement.

