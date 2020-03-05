Acacia calls off merger with Cisco





Acacia Communications terminated its merger agreement with Cisco Systems, Inc., effective immediately.

The company said it was not able to obtain approval from the Chinese government’s State Administration for Market Regulation within the timeframe contemplated by the merger agreement.

Acacia also advised that Cisco may dispute Acacia’s right to have terminated the merger agreement.

