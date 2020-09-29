Zayo completes sale of US and UK data centers

Zayo Group Holdings completed the previously announced sale of the its zColo data center assets in the U.S. and U.K. to DataBank. A second closing for zColo’s data centers in France is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021.
“With the close of the zColo-DataBank transaction, Zayo is able to focus 100% of its attention on its core Network business and customers,” said Steve Smith, CEO of Zayo. “Today, Zayo has an unparalleled depth and breadth of fiber assets across the U.S., Canada and Western Europe through which it serves many of the world’s most impactful companies. The close of this transaction will allow us to take Zayo to the next level - better aligning our resources around network quality, customer service, innovative solutions and expanded reach.”
DataBank to acquire Zayo's zColo data centers
DataBank agreed to acquire Zayo Group's zColo business, including 44 data centers across 23 markets in the U.S. and Europe. Financial terms were not disclosed.
The deal will make DataBank one of the largest privately-held data center operators in the U.S. and a leading provider of edge colocation and connectivity solutions to hyperscale, technology, and content customers across the U.S. Zayo Group will become a significant customer and continue to be an anchor tenant within the zColo facilities. Following completion of the deal, DataBank's assets will include:
- 64 data centers in 29 markets (up from 20 data centers and 9 markets)
- Over 3,000 customers including many Fortune 100 and leading cloud and content providers
- Pro forma annual revenue of over $450M
- 1.1M raised square feet of data center space
- 141 MW of installed UPS capacity
- Over 30,000 network cross connects
- 18 major network interconnection points
- 12 cloud nodes
DataBank said the acquisition also significantly accelerates its edge and hybrid cloud strategies. The expanded data center footprint provides DataBank’s customers with new geographic options for colocating their mission-critical content, data, and workloads closer to end-user populations in key markets like Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Miami, Boston, and New York City. With double the number of private cloud nodes and public-cloud on-ramps, DataBank customers will have more flexibility to design hybrid IT solutions that adapt as their infrastructure needs evolve.