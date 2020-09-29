Zayo completes sale of US and UK data centers

Zayo Group Holdings completed the previously announced sale of the its zColo data center assets in the U.S. and U.K. to DataBank. A second closing for zColo’s data centers in France is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021.

“With the close of the zColo-DataBank transaction, Zayo is able to focus 100% of its attention on its core Network business and customers,” said Steve Smith, CEO of Zayo. “Today, Zayo has an unparalleled depth and breadth of fiber assets across the U.S., Canada and Western Europe through which it serves many of the world’s most impactful companies. The close of this transaction will allow us to take Zayo to the next level - better aligning our resources around network quality, customer service, innovative solutions and expanded reach.”

