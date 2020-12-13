Xsight Labs samples 25.6T data center switch chip with 100G SerDes

Xsight Labs, a fabless semiconductor start-up based in Israel, emerged from stealth to announce sampling of a 25.6T 32 x 800G data center switch and a 12.8T 32 x 400G data center switch based on 100G PAM4 SerDes.

The company's X1 switch chip, which is now sampling to alpha customers, is fabricated in 7nm silicon.

Some highlights:

The X1 chip operates at less than 300W for 25.6T and under 200W for 12.8T (for typical data center use cases)

Built with256 x 100G LR PAM4 SerDes, X1 enables retimer-less design, supporting in-rack DAC connectivity for the 100G ecosystem.

X1 supports the new 800G optics ecosystem, delivering a 2x improvement in port density vs. 400G optics.

X1 leverages a fully shared buffer architecture with wire speed in-cast performance for worst-case microburst absorption.

X1 supports an extensive suite of programmable Dataplane Telemetry that enables visibility into the network for monitoring, troubleshooting and real-time analysis and decision making.

Supports a broad range of switch configurations:

25.6T: 256 x 100G, 128 x 200G, 64 x 400G, 32 x 800G

12.8T: 256 x 50G, 128 x 100G, 64 x 200G, 32 x 400G, 16 x 800G

“Xsight Labs is the first in the world to sample a monolithic 7nm switch silicon that is on the frontier of the 100G SerDes ecosystem,” said Erez Shaizaf, Xsight Labs’ Co-Founder and Switch General Manager. “It is a true testament to the caliber of engineering talent that we have been able to assemble and we, as a team, are extremely proud of our execution.”

“The X1 family architecture has been built from the ground up to incorporate a unique set of value-added features like Application Optimized Switching, X-PND™, and X-IQ™, enabling customers’ switch deployments to achieve optimized latency and power,” said Gal Malach, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Xsight Labs.

https://xsightlabs.com/