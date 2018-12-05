WSJ: U.S. considers a possible deal for Huawei's Meng Wanzhou

The U.S. Department of Justice is in talks with Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer and deputy chairwoman of Huawei and daughter of founder Ren Zhengfei, about a possible deal that could lead to her return to China, according to Reuters, The Wall Street Journal and other media sources. Ms. Meng, who was arrested in Vancouver, Canada in December 2018, is wanted by the U.S. authorities for alleged bank fraud regarding the re-export of restricted U.S. technology to Iran. Her extradition to the United States has been tied up in the Canadian courts.

