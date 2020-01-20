Windstream Wholesale completes PNW fiber route





Windstream Wholesale completed a new high-capacity fiber route from Salt Lake City to Portland and Seattle.

The route from Portland to Seattle sets the foundation for Windstream Wholesale’s expansion into the Hillsboro, Ore., landing station, expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021.

Windstream Wholesale said this network expansion is part of an overall project to increase capacity to several major long haul routes which leverages flexible grid compliant open optical line systems featuring C+L band support and colorless, directionless, contentionless (CDC) ROADMs.

“This new high-capacity route to Portland and Seattle was built in response to booming customer demand for bandwidth,” said Joe Scattareggia, executive vice president of Windstream Wholesale. “Along with the network overlay, it will help ensure that Windstream Wholesale is positioned to meet our customers’ needs for high-quality, low-latency services across our most popular routes for years to come.”

"Our Data Gravity Index suggests the Pacific Northwest, and Seattle in particular, is expected to experience sustained growth in data gravity intensity through 2024,” said Tony Bishop, Digital Realty senior vice president of platform, growth and marketing. “The Westin Building Exchange is ideally placed to remove data gravity barriers, serving as the strategic regional interconnection hub linking the U.S. and Canada with Asia on PlatformDIGITAL®. We are excited by the new possibilities that the combination of Windstream Wholesale’s Network Hub deployment with us in Seattle and the new routes announced today will open up for customers looking to scale their digital business.”

