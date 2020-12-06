WIND Hellas picks Ericsson for 5G core

WIND Hellas selected Ericsson as its mobile core network vendor for standalone and non-standalone 5G, as well as its BSS partner.

Under the five-year agreement, Ericsson will deploy dual-mode 5G Core software on a new system-verified, Ericsson Cloud Infrastructure with full support services, virtual IMS for fixed voice and voice over LTE (VoLTE), and a next-generation 5G BSS Charging solution. The accompanying systems evolution and integration program includes end-to-end support services while also introducing automation into the service provider’s network operations.

Arun Bansal, President of Europe and Latin America, Ericsson, says: “Ericsson’s leading dual-mode, 5G Core is vital to WIND Hellas’ goal of being a technology pioneer while also keeping security a clear priority. With our leading 5G portfolio, we are enabling WIND Hellas to develop new 5G use cases that will transform everything from healthcare to culture in Greece. With all of these exciting opportunities, 5G offers the economic boost that Greece needs, and we are very proud to be behind this digital revolution.”



