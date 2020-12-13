Weaveworks, creator of GitOps, raises $37 million

WeaveWorks, a start-up developing a GitOps-powered Kubernetes platform built on open source software, raised a total of $36.65m from a pool of telecom and enterprise investors including Orange Ventures, Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, Amazon Web Services and Sonae IM. Existing investors including Accel, Google Ventures and Redline Capital also participated in the round.

The company says its Weave Kubernetes Platform enables telecommunications companies tp securely deliver containerised 5G across data centres, cloud, hybrid, and edge environments while significantly reducing operating costs.

Alexis Richardson, co-founder and CEO of Weaveworks, said: “Cloud Native and Kubernetes are revolutionising the way we build and operate applications. The challenge is how to manage these environments with the scalability, reliability and control enterprises need when managing thousands of developers and applications at the same time. This is what sets Weaveworks apart.

“Our new funding, backed by two of the world’s leading public cloud providers and industry-leading telecoms companies, is a powerful validation that Weaveworks provides the speed, flexibility, and control telecoms and large enterprises need to rapidly innovate and scale cloud native applications.”

“As global telcos ramp up to deliver high-speed 5G applications and services, and enterprises build and operate cloud-native applications, the need for a reliable, secure and standards-based operating model is more important than ever. GitOps is that operating model for large scale cloud native implementations across environments and serves as the backbone of the Weave Kubernetes Platform (WKP),” said Remi Prunier, Investment Principal, Orange Ventures.

